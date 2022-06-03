Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after buying an additional 701,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,873,000.

EFV stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

