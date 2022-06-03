Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,750 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $51,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

