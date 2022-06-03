Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $53.53 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 109,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $53,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

Shares of LYFT opened at $18.37 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

