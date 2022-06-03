Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,875 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

