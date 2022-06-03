Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 453,623 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453,623 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of National Retail Properties worth $55,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.