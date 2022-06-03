Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Glaukos worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 96.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,027,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

