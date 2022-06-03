Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

