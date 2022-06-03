Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $56,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 280,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

