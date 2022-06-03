Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $53.38 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Banner worth $53,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banner by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Banner Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.