Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Zynga Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.