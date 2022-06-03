Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,406 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,406 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Quanta Services worth $56,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $175,624,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $124.57 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

