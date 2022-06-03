Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,380 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Alcoa worth $51,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Alcoa stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

