Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $52.61 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $52,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 260.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $374.01 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $335.02 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.