Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.64 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $54,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $245.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

