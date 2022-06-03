Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chesapeake Energy worth $52,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,157,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

CHK opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

