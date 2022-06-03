Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,838,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Zendesk worth $51,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

