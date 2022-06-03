Blair William & Co. IL Buys 11,544 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

