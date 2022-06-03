Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

