Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $55.06 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of US Foods worth $55,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 425.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. CL King increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

