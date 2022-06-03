Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $53.65 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $53,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.50.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $552.53 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.