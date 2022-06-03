Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Calix worth $53,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calix by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

NYSE:CALX opened at $39.78 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

