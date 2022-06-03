Blair William & Co. IL Sells 810 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

