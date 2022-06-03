Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,244 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Comerica worth $53,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.63 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

