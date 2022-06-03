Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 101,658 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $53,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

