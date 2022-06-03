Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 20.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in NVR by 36.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,462.76 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,998.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,985.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.