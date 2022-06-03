Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Banner worth $53,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banner by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Banner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banner by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 92,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

