Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,899 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Globe Life worth $53,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,382 shares of company stock worth $5,004,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

