Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.90 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

