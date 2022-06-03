Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $52,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,928,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

