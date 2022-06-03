Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,105 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

