Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 81,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $56,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 303,355 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,807 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,825 shares of company stock worth $5,873,256. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

