Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,043 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $54,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HR opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

