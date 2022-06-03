Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

