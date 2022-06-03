Blair William & Co. IL Sells 144,401 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,401 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

