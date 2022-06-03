Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

