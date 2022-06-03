Blair William & Co. IL Sells 29,669 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIMS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

