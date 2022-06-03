Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $73.50 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

