Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Eventbrite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eventbrite by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

