Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,805 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

