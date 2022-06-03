Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

