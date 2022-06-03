Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of MSCI by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock opened at $451.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

