Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 803,428 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $54,425,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $83.21 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

