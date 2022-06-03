Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $154.81 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

