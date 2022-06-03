Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 154,672 Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

