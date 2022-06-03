The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.37% of The Dixie Group worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXYN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

