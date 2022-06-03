Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 128,126 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 152,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KE by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1,645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 321,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

KE stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

