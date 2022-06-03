Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Redfin worth $29,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Redfin by 132.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 49.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $438,230 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

RDFN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.