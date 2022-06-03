Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.10 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Insight Enterprises worth $66,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 143.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at $355,806,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NSIT opened at $100.34 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

