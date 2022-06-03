Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532,739 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 217,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Foot Locker worth $66,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Cowen lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

