Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Crane worth $63,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NYSE CR opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

